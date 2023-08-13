Cobb (6-4) allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Rangers.

Cobb's winless stretch is at six starts, and he's given up at least three runs in four of them. It's been a rough second half of the campaign so far -- Cobb had a 2.91 ERA at the All-Star break, but it's up to 3.62 with a 1.37 WHIP and 110:32 K:BB through 121.2 innings over 22 starts this season amid his current struggles. The right-hander is lined up for a difficult road start in Atlanta next week.