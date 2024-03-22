Cobb (hip) will throw 40 pitches in a minor-league game Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
He had been slated for his Cactus League debut, but the Giants have elected to have Cobb throw in a more controlled setting. A stint on the injured list to begin the season still seems very likely for Cobb, but it's looking like he could be ready relatively early on in April.
