Dickerson signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Giants on Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 30-year-old had a .298/.371/.576 slash line with 10 homers, 10 doubles and 27 RBI over 52 games during the 2020 campaign, so it's not a surprise to see San Francisco bringing him back at such a modest price. Dickerson had only 12 plate appearances against left-handed pitching last season, and he's a strong bet to work in the strong side of a platoon in left field again in 2021.