Dickerson (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dickerson is back with the Giants after spending two weeks on the shelf with an oblique injury. The outfielder went 0-for-3 with a walk in his lone rehab appearance for Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday before being cleared to return. Pablo Sandoval (shoulder) was sent to the injured list to make room on the roster for Dickerson, who is sitting in favor of Austin Slater on Wednesday.

