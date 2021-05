Dickerson was removed from Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rockies and isn't starting Game 2, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 30-year-old went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored before exiting the matinee. Dickerson should be considered day-to-day, while Mike Tauchman, Steven Duggar and Austin Slater starting from left to right in the outfield for the nightcap.