Dickerson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a triple, a walk and two additional runs Wednesday in the Giants' 7-6 win over the Padres.

Dickerson's sixth-inning long ball off David Bednar was one of four home runs on the night for the Giants. The two extra-base hits, three runs and RBI were the first of the season for Dickerson, who had gone 2-for-10 with a pair of singles over his first three starts.