Dickerson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Dickerson has emerged as the Giants' primary option in left field lately and is hitting .367 with seven extra-base hits, 12 RBI and six runs in his first nine games with the big club. While he'll be locked into a prominent spot in the lineup versus right-handers so long as he continues to wield a hot bat, Dickerson could find himself on the bench against southpaws as part of a platoon with Tyler Austin. The Giants are in line to oppose three lefties (Logan Allen, Matt Strahm and Eric Lauer) in their upcoming series in San Diego, so Dickerson's opportunities could be limited early in the week.