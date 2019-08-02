Giants' Alex Dickerson: Brief absence expected
Dickerson's right oblique strain is considered mild, leaving the Giants optimistic he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Aug. 10, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
According to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, Dickerson attributed the oblique injury to compensating for the pain he had already experienced after developing back spasms on his left side in mid-July. Despite being at well below optimal health for over two weeks, Dickerson had still delivered a .415/.455/.756 since the All-Star break, which made the Giants reluctant to shut him down. Now that Dickerson will get some time to heal up, he'll likely be able to avoid a setback that may have cost him more significant time. His absence through next weekend should open up a spot in the everyday lineup for Austin Slater.
