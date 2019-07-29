Dickerson went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over San Diego.

Dickerson was situated on the bench against left-handed opener Adrian Morejon, but the slugger was immediately inserted into the game as soon as a righty took the bump. The 29-year-old has started just four of the Giants' last 10 contests despite carrying a gaudy .349/.405/.670 slash line this season. Half of those absences were due to left-handed starters, but the other three came against righties. Part of that can be attributed to a crowded outfield with plenty of currently hot bats, but it may also be an effort to rest the slugger after he tweaked his surgically-repaired back two weeks ago. Whatever the case, Dickerson is a rare case where his tremendous offensive output keeps him fantasy-relevant in a semi-regular role.