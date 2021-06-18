The Giants will wait until after Friday's game to determine whether to reinstate Dickerson (back) from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dickerson was expected to return from the injured list when he's first eligible Saturday, but manager Gabe Kapler said Friday that the outfielder could still have a brief rehab assignment to get some at-bats before returning. Even if the 31-year-old is reinstated from the injured list Saturday, he could still receive some maintenance days in the near future to ease him back into action.