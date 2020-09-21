Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Dickerson (personal) could be activated from the paternity list ahead of Monday's game against the Rockies, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

While Kapler said he expects Dickerson to be reinstated to the active roster, the skipper acknowledged he hadn't heard if the outfielder's wife gave birth yet. At any rate, Dickerson should be back with the Giants at some point during the four-game series with Colorado, which will leave fewer at-bats available for Darin Ruf, who has started each of the past four contests.