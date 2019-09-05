Dickerson, who is not in Thursday's lineup against the Cardinals, could lose out on playing time over the rest of the season following the promotion of Jaylin Davis.

The 29-year-old has been a productive hitter this season with the Giants, hitting .308/.374/.579 with six home runs in 46 games, but he is not a great defender. Davis, on the other hand, is only 25 years old and has more long-term upside. While Davis hits right-handed, it seems unlikely that the Giants would have called him up this month if they only intended on giving him starts against lefties, and indeed, he is starting in right field against a righty in Thursday's game. It's also worth noting that Dickerson's oblique could still be a little sore, per Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle.