Giants' Alex Dickerson: Could still be sore
Dickerson is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Dickerson's absence is notable because he will be held out against a right-handed starter for just the second time since returning from the injured list Aug. 16. Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle noted that Dickerson did not look comfortable during any of his at-bats in Tuesday's contests, so he may still be dealing with the effects of the oblique injury that landed him on the injured list in the first place. The Giants have not commented on Dickerson's health of late, but if he is indeed not 100 percent, that could mean more playing time for Jaylin Davis and Austin Slater the rest of the way.
