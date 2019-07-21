Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 11-4 loss to the Mets.

Friday's day off didn't slow down Dickerson's red-hot bat one bit, as he cranked the homer that caused him to fall short of hitting for the cycle in his previous start Thursday. The 29-year-old is slashing a career-best .352/.410/.670 over 100 plate appearances this year. It is worth noting that Dickerson has sat against right-handed starters twice over the last four games. Part of that is due to the addition of Austin Slater to a crowded outfield, but it may also be due to a cautious approach after the outfielder suffered a minor back injury last week and his history of severe back issues. Even with the recent reduction in playing time, Dickerson's production alone keeps him in the mixed-league conversation.

More News
Our Latest Stories