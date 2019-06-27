Dickerson hit cleanup and went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Colorado.

Dickerson was also gunned out trying to steal second, making him 1-for-2 on stolen base attempts this season. The 29-year-old has gotten off to a strong start with his new club, slashing .429/.500/.857 with six extra-base hits and 10 RBI in just six contests. Dickerson had missed nearly three full seasons with a major back injury, but the outfielder showed some promise before going down in 2016 (10 homers and five steals over 84 games with the Padres that year). The veteran could be worth a flyer for owners in need of pop, as his hot start should keep his name in the lineup on an offensively-challenged Giants squad.