Giants' Alex Dickerson: Doubles in loss
Dickerson hit cleanup and went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Colorado.
Dickerson was also gunned out trying to steal second, making him 1-for-2 on stolen base attempts this season. The 29-year-old has gotten off to a strong start with his new club, slashing .429/.500/.857 with six extra-base hits and 10 RBI in just six contests. Dickerson had missed nearly three full seasons with a major back injury, but the outfielder showed some promise before going down in 2016 (10 homers and five steals over 84 games with the Padres that year). The veteran could be worth a flyer for owners in need of pop, as his hot start should keep his name in the lineup on an offensively-challenged Giants squad.
More News
-
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Huge night in return to bigs•
-
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Joins big-league squad•
-
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Sent to San Francisco•
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Cut from 40-man roster•
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Activated, sent to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Alex Dickerson: Lands on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...