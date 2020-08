Dickerson is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, batting sixth and playing left field.

Dickerson sat Game 1 with the Giants going up against Clayton Kershaw, but he's back in the fold for Game 2. With the Dodgers going with lefty Caleb Ferguson, Giants' manager Gabe Kapler is likely banking on it being a short start for the southpaw.