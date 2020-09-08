site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Exits Monday's contest
Dickerson fouled a ball off his knee and exited Monday's contest against the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Dickerson took a big cut at the plate and fouled a ball directly off his right knee, forcing his departure in the fourth inning. He was replaced by Darin Ruf.
