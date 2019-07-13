Dickerson left Friday's game against the Brewers with back tightness and will be held out of Saturday's game, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He went 0-for-3 before exiting. Back issues have plagued Dickerson for several years, so the Giants won't take any chances, already ruling him out the night before Saturday's contest. Hopefully it is just a day-to-day issue. Mike Yastrzemski could get the start in left field in his place.