Dickerson went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-4 win over Colorado.

Dickerson hasn't skipped a beat since returning from his minor back ailment, going a combined 7-for-10 with three doubles and three RBI in two starts. The 29-year-old has been playing like he is in Coors Field since joining the Giants, slashing .400/.471/.783 with four homers and 18 RBI over 67 plate appearances. Dickerson continues to start in right field and bat in the heart of the order against right-handed starters. It would be tough to ignore this kind of production in almost any format.