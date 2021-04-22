Dickerson went 3-for-4 with an RBI single in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies.

Dickerson put the Giants ahead in the seventh inning with an RBI single to plate Mike Yastrzemski. The 30-year-old Dickerson is slashing .239/.314/.435 with three homers, nine RBI, five runs scored and no stolen bases across 51 plate appearances this season. Wednesday was his first multi-hit effort of the year.