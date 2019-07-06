Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Cardinals.

He's up to four homers and 14 RBI in just 14 games with the Giants after batting just .158 over 12 games with the Padres earlier in the year. Dickerson will start against right-handers primarily going forward, but he's making the most of his limited at-bats with a season line of .295/.348/.590 in 26 games overall.

