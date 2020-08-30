Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Dickerson opened the scoring with his long ball off Diamondbacks starter Taylor Clarke in the first inning. In the eighth, Dickerson restored the Giants' lead by plating Brandon Crawford with a bases-loaded single. He was then exited the contest for a pinch runner. The 30-year-old Dickerson is slashing .221/.299/.395 with four homers, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored through 30 games this season. He'll likely continue to see playing time on the strong side of a platoon with Darin Ruf in left field.