Dickerson went 5-for-6 with three home runs, two doubles, five runs scored, six RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 23-5 destruction of the Rockies.

Dickerson entered the contest with four home runs in 97 plate appearances. He nearly doubled that total with Tuesday's momentous performance, falling a few feet short of tying the big-league record of four homers in a game when he crushed a 414-foot double in his final at-bat. Among multiple historic footnotes, Dickerson tied Willie Mays' franchise record of 16 total bases in one game and became the 15th major-leaguer in history to collect five extra-base hits in a contest. He also joined Kris Bryant and Matt Carpenter as the only big-leaguers to total three home runs and two doubles in one game. Finally, the five-hit game raised Dickerson's season average a full 40 points, from .221 to .261.