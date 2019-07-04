Dickerson started in left field and went 1-for-4 with his third home run of the season in Wednesday's 7-5 win over San Diego.

Dickerson was situated on the bench for four consecutive games despite a blazing-hot start to his career in orange and black (.375/.444/.750 across first 10 games). The 29-year-old slugger returned to the starting nine against the right-handed Cal Quantrill, signalling a strict platoon situation for the time being. When he is penciled on the lineup card, manager Bruce Bochy has his new asset batting either fourth or fifth in the order. Dickerson is proving to be a valuable power commodity with eight extra-base hits over his first 10 starts in San Francisco.