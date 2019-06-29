Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Dickerson smoked a solo shot that bounced into the San Francisco bay in the second inning for his second long ball of the year. The 29-year-old has finally resurfaced after battling a back injury over several seasons. With the way he's playing, there's plenty of potential to include him in deeper fantasy formats. Right now, he's slashing .423/.500/.885 with 12 RBI over eight games.