Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and six RBI in Friday's 11-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Called up from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the day, Dickerson celebrated his return to the majors by setting a franchise record for RBI in a Giants debut, highlighted by a third-inning grand slam. The 29-year-old is likely to see consistent playing time in the short term while Steve Duggar (back) is on the shelf, and Dickerson's career .256/.325/.449 slash line in 317 big-league plate appearances suggests he could be useful in deeper fantasy formats.