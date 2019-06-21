Dickerson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dickerson appears in line to get reps in the outfield with Steven Duggar (back) landing on the injured list Friday. Dickerson struggled at the dish earlier this season with the Padres, hitting just .158 with two RBI over 12 games, but he'll aim for a better outcome this time around.

