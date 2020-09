Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's loss against the Diamondbacks.

Dickerson has now recorded two or more hits in each of his last five contests, knocking at least one double in three straight games as well, He seems to have received a confidence boost after his three-homer performance on Sep. 1 and is hitting .542 during the aforementioned five-game stretch. He's slashing a career-best .277/.351/.554 on the season.