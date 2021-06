Dickerson was placed on the 10-day injured list with an upper back strain Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dickerson left Tuesday's contest due to back tightness, and he's now been diagnosed with a strain. However, manager Gabe Kapler is optimistic that the 31-year-old won't require a long stint on the IL, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports. Mike Tauchman and Austin Slater could see increased time in left field in Dickerson's absence.