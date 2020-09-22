Dickerson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Rockies.

Dickerson showed off some new dad power, accounting for half of the Giants' hits in the contest. His biggest was a seventh-inning blast off reliever Carlos Estevez. Dickerson is up to nine homers, 26 RBI, 23 runs scored and a .290/.365/.565 slash line in 45 contests.