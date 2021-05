Dickerson went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Reds.

The 30-year-old clubbed a three-run shot to right field off Luis Castillo during fourth inning, which is his first homer since April 20. Dickerson has a .230/.287/.391 slash line with four home runs, two doubles, 16 RBI and 10 runs through 33 games in 2020.