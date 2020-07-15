Dickerson said Tuesday that his back feels great at summer camp as he prepares to fill a regular role in the heart of the Giants' lineup against right-handed pitching in 2020, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Dickerson dealt with chronic back issues that required surgery in 2017 and then required Tommy John surgery in 2018, keeping him sidelined for two full seasons before he returned to action in 2019. After being traded from San Diego to San Francisco last June, Dickerson immediately went on a tear, batting .386 with six home runs, 10 doubles and 23 RBI in his first 30 games with the club. An oblique injury would confine him to the shelf for much of the second half and limited his production when he returned, but a healthy Dickerson is now beginning to show flashes of the promise he displayed last June and July. He hit a soaring home run off Shaun Anderson in an intrasquad game Tuesday, further solidifying his status as a pillar in middle of the order. If Dickerson can hold up for the entirety of a 60-game slate, he could prove to be a sneaky value late in fantasy drafts.