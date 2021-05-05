Dickerson (shoulder) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dickerson is dealing with shoulder soreness that also forced him to sit out the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Jason Vosler will start in left field and bat seventh. For what it's worth, manager Gabe Kapler doesn't believe Dickerson's injury is a major one, with the skipper noting that he has "optimism" that the 30-year-old may be available off the bench for the series finale in Colorado, according to Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco.