Dickerson (back) is on the bench as expected Saturday against the Brewers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Dickerson left Friday's game with back tightness and was ruled out for Saturday's contest after the game. Brandon Belt will start in left field in his absence and could spend more time there until the Giants are fully confident in Dickerson's health, as he's had significant back problems in the past.

