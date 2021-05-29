Dickerson isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Dickerson had started each of the last four games but will retreat to the bench with left-hander Julio Urias starting for the Dodgers on Saturday. Austin Slater will start in left field and lead off.
