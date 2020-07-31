site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Alex Dickerson: On bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dickerson will not start Friday's game against the Rangers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants will load up on righties against southpaw Mike Minor. Hunter Pence moves out to left field Friday, with Darin Ruf serving as the designated hitter.
