Dickerson is not starting Saturday's game against the Nationals, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
After a 1-for-2 Friday, Dickerson is hitting .179 with two home runs and two RBI in his last 10 games. Thairo Estrada gets the start in left field and bats eighth Saturday.
