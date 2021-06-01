Dickerson is not starting Tuesday's game against the Angels, Alex Pavlovic of reports.
Having started just two games against lefty pitchers all season, Dickerson sits against Andrew Heaney. The day off doesn't come at a terrible time for the 31-year-old, who's hitless with five strikeouts in his last 12 at-bats. Mike Tauchman fills in for Dickerson as the left fielder Tuesday.
