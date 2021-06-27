site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Alex Dickerson: On bench versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dickerson is not in the lineup Sunday against the A's, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Dickerson will take a seat with southpaw Cole Irvin starting the series finale for Oakland. Austin Slater will start in left field in his place.
