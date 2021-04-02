Dickerson is not in Friday's lineup against the Mariners, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
He will head to the bench for the second game in a row with a southpaw (Yusei Kikuchi) toeing the rubber for Seattle. Dickerson homered off the bench Thursday and should start Saturday's game with righty Chris Flexen starting for the Mariners. In the meantime, Austin Slater draws another leadoff start in left.
More News
-
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Homers as pinch-hitter•
-
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Slow going in spring•
-
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Avoids arbitration with Giants•
-
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Homers as pinch hitter•
-
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Out of Tuesday's lineup•