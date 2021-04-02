Dickerson is not in Friday's lineup against the Mariners, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

He will head to the bench for the second game in a row with a southpaw (Yusei Kikuchi) toeing the rubber for Seattle. Dickerson homered off the bench Thursday and should start Saturday's game with righty Chris Flexen starting for the Mariners. In the meantime, Austin Slater draws another leadoff start in left.