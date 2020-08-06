site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Out versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dickerson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.
He'll retreat to the bench with southpaw Kyle Freeland on the mound for the Rockies. The righty-hitting Hunter Pence will replace the lefty-hitting Dickerson in the Giants outfield.
