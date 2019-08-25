Giants' Alex Dickerson: Out versus southpaw
Dickerson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Oakland, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Dickerson went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored Saturday, but he'll take a seat Sunday with lefty Brett Anderson on the mound for the A's. Mike Yastrzemski will slide over to left field while Austin Slater starts in right.
