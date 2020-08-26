site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-alex-dickerson-out-vs-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Alex Dickerson: Out vs. lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dickerson is not starting Wednesday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dickerson is on the bench for a second straight game with the Dodgers deploying another left-hander in Clayton Kershaw. Darin Ruf is once again starting in left field in his place.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read