Dickerson (oblique) came off the bench to provide a sacrifice fly in his lone plate appearance against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Dickerson was held out of the starting lineup again despite serving as a pinch hitter in Sunday's contest and getting extra rest on the team's off day Monday. The back-to-back pinch-hit appearances could indicate that the 29-year-old is inching closer to playing a full nine, but everyday playing time may be out of the question with only two weeks left in the regular season and the Giants all but eliminated from playoff contention. Dickerson has slashed .288/.345/.523 (168 plate appearances) when healthy this year.