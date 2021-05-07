Dickerson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder bone bruise Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Dickerson had missed the last two games with a shoulder issue, and he'll now miss additional time after he was diagnosed with a bone bruise. Jarlin Garcia (groin) and Mike Yastrzemski (oblique) were reinstated from the injured list as part of the transaction. It's not yet clear when Dickerson will be able to return, but Darin Ruf is starting in left field and batting fourth Friday, and he should see an uptick in playing time while Dickerson is sidelined.