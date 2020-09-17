Dickerson went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Mariners.

Dickerson hit a leadoff double in the third inning and came around to score on a Brandon Belt homer. In the fourth, Dickerson played Mike Yastrzemski with a single and later scored his second run of the game on a passed ball. In his previous seven games, Dickerson was just 3-for-14 with a homer and two RBI. He now has eight homers, 24 RBI, 22 runs scored and a .279 batting average in 42 contests.