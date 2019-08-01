Dickerson was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to a side injury and underwent an MRI, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The results of Dickerson's MRI are not yet known, but a trip to the injured list is apparently being considered. Austin Slater, Tyler Austin and the newly acquired Scooter Gennett could all see increased outfield chances if a trip to the shelf is necessary.

