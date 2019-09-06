Dickerson (oblique) remains on the bench Friday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Dickerson has been dealing with a sore oblique, though it's not clear whether that's the reason for his absence Friday. He likely would be sitting even if healthy against lefty Clayton Kershaw, especially because Jaylin Davis appears to be moving ahead of him on the depth chart, though it's Austin Slater who starts in right field on this occasion.