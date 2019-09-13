Play

Dickerson (oblique) isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

San Francisco was optimistic that Dickerson would be ready to play by the weekend, but he'll be held out again Friday. There hasn't been another update on his status yet, so he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward. Dickerson received a cortisone shot Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories