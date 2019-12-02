Dickerson agreed to a one-year, $925,000 deal with the Giants on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The two sides avoid arbitration with the deal. Dickerson rebounded from two seasons lost completely to injury, appearing in 68 games for the Padres and Giants last season. He hit quite well in his 56 games with San Francisco, posting a .290/.351/.529 slash line. If he can remain healthy this season, he'll factor into the mix in the outfield corners.